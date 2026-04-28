Mall of Louisiana has enhanced security since last week's mass shooting, spokesperson says

BATON ROUGE — The Mall of Louisiana has enhanced security since last week's fatal shooting, a mall spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the mall added more security officers and that, since the Thursday afternoon shooting that left 17-year-old Martha Odom dead and five more injured, there is an increased presence of Baton Rouge Police Department officers on-site.

"There is a lot that happens behind-the-scenes, but it is our company protocol not to publicly discuss our protocols as it could compromise its effectiveness," the spokesperson added in a statement.

Some changes in security, including armed guards, were observed on Saturday when WBRZ reported on the mall reopening.

Markel Lee, 17, surrendered to police on Friday and now faces one count of first-degree murder for the killing of Odom, an Ascension Episcopal School student who was in the mall celebrating “Senior Skip Day”.

Lee was also charged with one count of illegal use of weapons and five counts of attempted first-degree murder for the other people who were injured during the shooting, including two of Odom's classmates and 43-year-old Donnie Guillory.

Following his court appearance, Lee was held without bond on the first-degree murder charge, $1.25 million for the five counts of attempted first-degree murder and $100,000 for illegal use of weapons.