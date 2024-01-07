47°
Latest Weather Blog
Malik Nabers declares for the 2024 NFL Draft
BATON ROUGE - After his record-breaking junior season, wide receiver Malik Nabers is headed to the 2024 NFL Draft.
Nabers, from Youngsville, La., broke LSU's receiving yard's records during the Tiger's ReliaQuest Bowl win against Wisconsin.
At the end of the 2023 regular season, Nabers was the nation's top receiver and No. 2 in receiving touchdowns with 14.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Balloon release held for mother killed in domestic violence shooting
-
New food pantry aimed at helping pet owners
-
Louisianians flock to stores to buy first king cakes on Kings Day
-
Garbage truck machinery gets tangled in electric wires on Lorri Burgess Avenue
-
The new posted speed limit on I-10 West is 45 mph, but...