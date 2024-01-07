Malik Nabers declares for the 2024 NFL Draft

Photo: @LSUfootball

BATON ROUGE - After his record-breaking junior season, wide receiver Malik Nabers is headed to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Nabers, from Youngsville, La., broke LSU's receiving yard's records during the Tiger's ReliaQuest Bowl win against Wisconsin.

At the end of the 2023 regular season, Nabers was the nation's top receiver and No. 2 in receiving touchdowns with 14.