Malfunctioning water heater causes fire at apartment complex along Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE - The wall of an apartment building was burned Tuesday afternoon when a water heater malfunctioned and caught on fire.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Armstrong Apartments along Burbank Drive. Firefighters said the outer wall of an apartment building was burned, damaging three units.

There were no injuries and the apartment complex is finding a new unit for one of the residents.