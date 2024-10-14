85°
Major water leak at Iberville Parish school shuts down campus Monday; classes resume Tuesday

1 hour 58 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, October 14 2024 Oct 14, 2024 October 14, 2024 4:22 PM October 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ST. GABRIEL - A major water leak shut down the campus of MSA East Academy for the rest of the day Monday. 

The Iberville Parish School System said that due to a major water leak at the academy, the campus closed at 9:30 a.m. and students were sent home. The buildings do not have adequate water pressure to continue operating and the repairs will take "quite a bit of time," the district said. 

MSA East Academy implemented its continuous learning plan for the rest of the day on Monday. 

The water line was repaired and school will reopen Tuesday, Iberville Parish Schools said.

