Major water leak at Iberville Parish school shuts down campus Monday
ST. GABRIEL - A major water leak has shut down the campus of MSA East Academy for the rest of the day Monday.
The Iberville Parish School System said that due to a major water leak at the academy, the campus closed at 9:30 a.m. and students were sent home. The buildings do not have adequate water pressure to continue operating and the repairs will take "quite a bit of time," the district said.
MSA East Academy will implement its continuous learning plan for the rest of the day Monday.
