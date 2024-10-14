88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Major water leak at Iberville Parish school shuts down campus Monday

1 hour 52 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, October 14 2024 Oct 14, 2024 October 14, 2024 12:07 PM October 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ST. GABRIEL - A major water leak has shut down the campus of MSA East Academy for the rest of the day Monday. 

The Iberville Parish School System said that due to a major water leak at the academy, the campus closed at 9:30 a.m. and students were sent home. The buildings do not have adequate water pressure to continue operating and the repairs will take "quite a bit of time," the district said. 

Trending News

MSA East Academy will implement its continuous learning plan for the rest of the day Monday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days