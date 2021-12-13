66°
Latest Weather Blog
Major intersections across EBR to undergo traffic signal work, Delays expected
BATON ROUGE - Traffic signals across East Baton Rouge Parish will undergo work, putting crews along the shoulders of roadways through the week. Temporary lane closures and delays will be a part of the work to complete the project at the following intersections:
December 14, 2021 - 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (Tuesday)
- Intersection of LA 73 (Jefferson Hwy) / Floynell Dr
- Intersection of LA 427 (Perkins Rd) / Pollard Pkwy
December 15, 2021 - 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (Wednesday)
- Intersection of LA 42 (Burbank Dr) / E. Boyd Dr
- Intersection of I-10 West Bound Ramps @ E. Lake Shore Dr
Trending News
December 16, 2021 - 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (Thursday)
- Intersection of LA 73 (Jefferson Hwy) / Drusilla Ln
- Intersection of LA 3246 (Siegen Ln) / Highland Rd
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre brings back live performances with 'Nutcracker: A Tale...
-
Zachary High's state championship win highlights school's prowess on and off the...
-
More details on new Mississippi River bridge proposal could come Monday
-
Basketball: Southern vs Southeastern
-
ABC's Michael Strahan goes into space