Major crash shuts down I-12 eastbound near Hammond on Friday morning

HAMMOND - Two separate crashes near the eastbound I-12 and I-55 interchange caused major delays Friday morning.

Traffic cameras in the area showed several first responders and flashing lights as officials responded.

All lanes were blocked on I-12 eastbound near LA-1249 (36) and the right lane was blocked on I-12 eastbound near I-55 southbound (38). Shortly after 10:30 a.m., all lanes were reopened.

It's unclear what caused the accidents or if there were any injuries. State Police responded to the scene.