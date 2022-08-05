86°
Major crash shuts down I-12 eastbound near Hammond on Friday morning
HAMMOND - Two separate crashes near the eastbound I-12 and I-55 interchange caused major delays Friday morning.
Traffic cameras in the area showed several first responders and flashing lights as officials responded.
All lanes were blocked on I-12 eastbound near LA-1249 (36) and the right lane was blocked on I-12 eastbound near I-55 southbound (38). Shortly after 10:30 a.m., all lanes were reopened.
It's unclear what caused the accidents or if there were any injuries. State Police responded to the scene.
