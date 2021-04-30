Mainly dry Saturday, strong storms possible on Sunday

The first half of your weekend will be quiet. Outdoor plans could be a little tricky on Sunday as rain and a few strong thunderstorms are expected.

Tonight: Any leftover showers will dwindle to mere sprinkles into your Saturday morning. Clouds will be stubborn to break. As winds shift to the northeast, slightly drier and cooler air will push in with low temperatures easing into the mid 60s.

Saturday: While sun may not break out in full on Saturday, most of the day is expected to be dry. A stray shower isn't out of the question, but will not cause any major disruptions. Expect high temperatures to reach the low 80s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10mph.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK

Sunday: The Storm Prediction Center has issued a 2/5 "slight risk" for severe weather on Sunday. At this time, damaging wind and hail appear to be the main threats, but as usual, an isolated tornado is possible. A batch of showers and thunderstorms should be ongoing in western Louisiana around daybreak and will overspread the area through the morning. The initial punch is the most likely to stir up severe thunderstorms. However, with daytime warming and scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing into the afternoon, you should remain weather aware through the day. Overall, much of the day looks wet, so outdoor plans may need to be adjusted.

*A SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK is issued 1-3 days before thunderstorms are expected and identifies areas that will be favorable for impactful weather. You should continue to monitor the forecast. A WATCH is issued a few hours before severe weather may develop and you should identify the safest place to go (if you have not already this spring). Be sure to have a way to receive alerts and go to that safe place if and when a WARNING is issued for your location on Sunday.

HEAVY RAIN POTENTIAL

Into Next Week: There may be a relative lull in precipitation as the new week begins but another storm system will cross the area Tuesday into Wednesday. It is too early to tell if that one will also bring a threat for severe weather, but May is certainly a month where that remains a possibility.

Between the thunderstorms on Sunday and the middle of next week, area-wide rainfall totals of 3-5"+ are expected. As you know, in our region, multiple thunderstorms that "train" over the same location can dump a fast few inches of rain which is why we always forecast isolated higher amounts than the broader forecast. Where these heaviest amounts occur, some street and poor drainage flooding is possible. As for the rivers, spacing out the two bursts of rain should allow enough time for runoff without any serious issues.

