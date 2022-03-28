Mail bins hit once again at Millwood Drive postal office

BATON ROUGE - Once again, blue mailboxes at the Millwood Drive post office were broken into over the weekend and ransacked.

Monday, the boxes were taped up, letting people know not to drop their mail there.

It's a problem that's happened over and over. At least the second time for the Millwood location.

We reached out to USPS, who told us they are aware of the incident. They also had this message for anyone who may have used these blue bins recently.

"If they believe their mail may have been compromised, they should confirm whether their mail made it to the recipient. If it did not, they should follow up with their bank. If their mail was stolen, they should report it to their local police department and to the USPIS."

No word on when the blue bins will be usable, but the post office says you can always drop your mail inside.