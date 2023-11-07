67°
Latest Weather Blog
Madisonville junior high student arrested after making 'hit-list'
MADISONVILLE - A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday after it was reported to law enforcement that he made a "hit-list," authorities said.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said a student reported to the school that one of their classmates had prepared the list. School officials contacted law enforcement.
Trending News
The Madisonville-area junior high student was issued a summons for menacing and was released to their parents.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Judge sides with Angola inmates in legal battle over prison healthcare
-
Online ticket company doesn't return church funds, offers no resolution
-
DOTD secures nearly $13 million for overlay on Airline Highway in Prairieville
-
Task force considers change in sentencing for second-degree murder
-
On the ballot, property tax exemptions for first responders