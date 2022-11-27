Latest Weather Blog
Macron to become first French president to visit New Orleans in more than 45 years
NEW ORLEANS - French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to New Orleans on Dec. 2 as part of his state visit to the U.S., becoming the first French leader to make the visit since 1976.
The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported the trip is expected to highlight the historic connection between his country and its former colony while also touching on pressing issues such as climate change.
It will be the first visit to the city by a French president in more than 45 years and only the third ever. France's consul general in New Orleans, Nathalie Beras, confirmed the visit, according to the news outlet.
French daily Le Figaro reported the visit is intended to showcase France's cultural and social imprint in the United States. Macron plans to announce a fund to finance French language education, as well as speak about climate issues with Gov. John Bel Edwards.
He also plans to tour the French Quarter and discuss culture and music, the news outlet said.
Trending News
The last French president to visit Louisiana was Valery Giscard d'Estaing nearly half a century ago, traveling to Lafayette and New Orleans as part of another state visit.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local businesses kick off the holiday shopping season with Small Business Saturday
-
Possible tornado sweeps through St. Charles, Jefferson Parishes; nearly 5,500 without power...
-
Car submerged in canal after driver veered off I-12 near Essen Lane;...
-
Two hurt in apparent Black Friday gun battle between two vehicles on...
-
Cruise passenger rescued by helicopter after going overboard off Louisiana coast
Sports Video
-
Southeastern hosting Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs Saturday
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner: U-High's Keylan Moses
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams