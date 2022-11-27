73°
Macron to become first French president to visit New Orleans in more than 45 years

23 minutes 41 seconds ago Sunday, November 27 2022 Nov 27, 2022 November 27, 2022 12:16 PM November 27, 2022 in News
Source: The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate; Le Figaro
By: Emily Davison

NEW ORLEANS - French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to New Orleans on Dec. 2 as part of his state visit to the U.S., becoming the first French leader to make the visit since 1976.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported the trip is expected to highlight the historic connection between his country and its former colony while also touching on pressing issues such as climate change.

It will be the first visit to the city by a French president in more than 45 years and only the third ever. France's consul general in New Orleans, Nathalie Beras, confirmed the visit, according to the news outlet.

French daily Le Figaro reported the visit is intended to showcase France's cultural and social imprint in the United States. Macron plans to announce a fund to finance French language education, as well as speak about climate issues with Gov. John Bel Edwards.

He also plans to tour the French Quarter and discuss culture and music, the news outlet said.

The last French president to visit Louisiana was Valery Giscard d'Estaing nearly half a century ago, traveling to Lafayette and New Orleans as part of another state visit.

