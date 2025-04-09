76°
Lutcher High School evacuated after bomb threat called into campus; authorities searching for suspect

1 hour 3 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, April 09 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

LUTCHER — Law enforcement agencies in St. James Parish are investigating a reported bomb threat that was called into Lutcher High School on Wednesday morning.

St. James Parish deputies said that around 10:15 a.m., a male called Lutcher High and threatened that a bomb would go off at the school within 15 minutes.

A St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Detective was at the school and called the sheriff's office dispatch. The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, St. James Parish School System, Lutcher Police Department and Gramercy Police Department secured and evacuated students.

Deputies added that parents were called and students were picked up.

The building wasn't cleared until 1:30 p.m.

