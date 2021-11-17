Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser to join 2une In on WBRZ Plus

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser will join WBRZ's morning show, 2une In, Wednesday shortly after 7 a.m. to discuss growing national and international interest in Louisiana as a tourist attraction.

The Louisiana Office of Tourism won the Bronze award at the Wanderlust Awards for “Best Response to the Pandemic” for a tourism board at Kensington Palace in London.

Louisiana was the only state to receive such an honor. Saudi Arabia won the silver award, and Nepal the gold.

In addition to this, Academy Award-winning Louisiana native and superstar of the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade float, Jon Batiste, recently represented his state well as he racked up two more awards at the Jazz FM Awards in London.

Batiste will be the musical talent on Louisiana's "Celebration Gator" float at the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

As the 60-foot-long alligator float rolls through the streets of Manhattan during the parade, Louisiana officials hope the combination of Batiste's talent and the float's reflection of Louisiana's festive culture serves as an inspiration to onlookers, motivating them to come on down and visit the land of jazz, Mardi Gras, and Cajun-Creole cuisine.

The Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place Thursday, November 25, 2021, at 9 a.m. and continue until 12 noon.

Click here for more on the parade.