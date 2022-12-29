Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser faces lawsuit over alleged workplace retaliation

BATON ROUGE - A lawsuit filed by the state librarian alleges that Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser had her thrown out of her office after she reported him to federal and state investigators over what she thought were "questionable contracts."

The suit, filed this past week by Rebecca Hamilton, claims Nungesser had her "physically and unceremoniously marched out of her office" at the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism in September. Since her removal, Hamilton says, she was not allowed back into her office.

Though Nungesser presides over the department, the lawsuit argues he went over the State Library of Louisiana Board of Commissioners, which has direct authority over Hamilton. She also noted that Nungesser knew she reported the dealings to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, the State Inspector General and the FBI.

There are no other details about the dealings Hamilton alleges Nungesser was involved with.

"The Defendant, Billy Nungesser, was aware of these reporting activities by your Petitioner and in retaliation De Facto removed her from office, and his agents are now attempting to manipulate and intimidate board members to prevent her reappointment to office," Hamilton's attorney wrote.

Nungesser, through a spokeswoman, on Thursday evening told WBRZ, "I have not seen it (the lawsuit). I am in California and I will respond when I get back to Louisiana."

Nungesser is in California, where Louisiana will have a float in the Rose Parade on Jan. 2.