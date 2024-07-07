87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSUPD training new explosives-sniffing dog

Sunday, July 07 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department is training a new explosives-sniffing dog to work sporting events and other gatherings on campus. 

LSUPD shared photos of K9 Billy, a two-year-old yellow lab, and his handler, Patrol Officer L. Brouillette. The two started training Friday.

Officials said the pair will continue their preparation throughout the year to conduct explosives sweeps. 

