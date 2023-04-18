60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSUPD searching for pair of alleged identity thieves who purchased ATV

1 hour 27 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, April 18 2023 Apr 18, 2023 April 18, 2023 7:08 AM April 18, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for two people accused of using a stolen identity to purchase an ATV. 

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the two individuals pictured used the victim's identity to purchase an all-terrain vehicle. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the CRCS at (225) 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days