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LSUPD officer fired for striking, holding girlfriend hostage
UPDATE: According to an LSU spokesperson, Officer Ellis has been fired.
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department says an LSU Police officer has been arrested after he allegedly beat his girlfriend and took her hostage.
Authorities say Officer Samuel Louis Ellis III was booked on charges of second-degree battery and false imprisonment.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. Monday morning in the 1700 block of Harding Blvd. Ellis reportedly struck his girlfriend, causing extensive damage. The victim's injuries included a busted lip and several teeth that had been knocked loose.
Police say he then held her hostage for two hours.
While she was being held hostage, the victim tried to alert neighbors by setting off her car alarm, but Ellis turned if off. After the attack, Ellis left the house with a rifle and a handgun.
Ellis' black Dodge Charger was found abandoned around 1:30 Monday afternoon.
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Ellis was captured by authorities at a home in Baton Rouge Monday evening. The Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force assisted Baton Rouge Police in Ellis' arrest, according to BRPD.
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