69°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball wins in Florida; beat Gators 90-79
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The LSU women's basketball team beat the Florida Gators 90-79 Sunday afternoon. The Tigers shot well from distance hitting 11 3's on 20 attempts, while also dominating the paint scoring 44 points there.
Trending News
LSU star Angel Reese had 25 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals. The Tigers cruise to a 25-1 on the year, and 13-1 in SEC play. They will now travel to face Vanderbilt on Thursday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mardi Gras Fest draws international musicians to Baton Rouge
-
Sea of pink takes over downtown Baton Rouge during Spanish Town
-
Southdowns parade kicks off Mardi Gras weekend in Baton Rouge
-
Gov. Edwards says he wants $3,000 pay raise for teachers at Friday's...
-
Residents near LSU Northgate scared after shooting, point to lack of transparency...
Sports Video
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games