LSU women's basketball wins in Florida; beat Gators 90-79

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The LSU women's basketball team beat the Florida Gators 90-79 Sunday afternoon. The Tigers shot well from distance hitting 11 3's on 20 attempts, while also dominating the paint scoring 44 points there.

LSU star Angel Reese had 25 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals. The Tigers cruise to a 25-1 on the year, and 13-1 in SEC play. They will now travel to face Vanderbilt on Thursday.