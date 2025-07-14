84°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball will compete in 2025 Paradise Jam Tournament
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team is set to play in the Paradise Jam Tournament this November on St. Thomas Island.
The event will be held Thursday, November 27, through Saturday, November 29, at the University of the Virgin Islands.
The Tigers are scheduled to play Marist on Friday, November 28, at 7:00 p.m. and will face either Miami of Ohio or Washington State on Saturday to finish the tournament. All the games will air on ESPN+.
Click here to check out the Paradise Jam fan packages, which are on sale now
Tickets for individual game days are $40, and a Women’s All-Tournament Pass is $75.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD investigating South Sherwood Forest shooting that left one dead, another in...
-
Water bottle sold by Walmart recalled after multiple customers 'suffered permanent vision...
-
Hammond clinic owner convicted of withholding nearly $1 million in taxes from...
-
Trump announces 30% tariffs against EU, Mexico to begin August 1
-
Man who allegedly set couch on fire inside Baton Rouge home arrested...