LSU women's basketball star will start engines at NASCAR race in Daytona Beach

4 hours 8 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, August 20 2025 Aug 20, 2025 August 20, 2025 3:13 PM August 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — LSU women's basketball and hip-hop star Flau'Jae Johnson was named the honorary starter for NASCAR's upcoming Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona International Speedway.

As the honorary starter, Johnson will have the privilege of waving the green flag, which signals the drivers to take off.

She will work with the race's Grand Marshal, WWE wrestler Rey Mysterio, who will give the classic command, "Drivers, start your engines."

The NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 23. The race is the regular season finale of the NASCAR Cup Series and is the last chance for drivers to make the playoffs. 

