LSU women's basketball star Flau'Jae Johnson releases debut rap album featuring Lil Wayne

Photo: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE — LSU women's basketball star and rapper Flau'jae Johnson released her debut album on Friday, which features a collaboration with Lil Wayne and Baton Rouge-based lyrics.

In addition to the track with Lil Wayne, entitled "Came Out a Beast," the nine-track album, "Best of Both Worlds," also includes collaborations with rappers NLE Choppa and 2Rare.

Lil Wayne previously narrated a hype video for LSU women's basketball's Final Four appearance in 2023.

Johnson's new album comes complete with lyrics referencing her teammate Angel Reese, LSU's women's basketball championship in 2023 and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

“Keep a double I feel like I’m Reese...I got me a natty/I got me a ring/I ain’t switchin no sides I’ma ride with my team...I go to LSU and I be reppin’ it like I’m Joe Burrow," Johnson raps on the album.

Johnson, a 20-year-old native of Atlanta, Georgia, has a prolific rap career already, with millions of views on her YouTube channel. The music video for her track "BIG 4," filmed in the LSU basketball locker room, has 1.4 million views. Johnson has 127,873 monthly listeners on Spotify as well.

Johnson has come under fire for her raps in the past, drawing criticism for references to 9/11 in a 2023 track.