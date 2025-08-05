91°
LSU women's basketball schedule released
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Women's Basketball schedule for the 2025 - 2026 season was released Tuesday. The Tigers will be starting off their year at the PMAC on Oct. 23 with an exhibition game against Mississippi College.
SEC play starts on New Year's Day against Kentucky. Single-game tickets will go on sale closer to the start of the season. Additional information can be found here.
2025-26 SCHEDULE
|Date
|H/A/N
|Opponent
|City, State (Facility)
|10/23/25
|H
|Mississippi College (Exh.)
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|10/30/25
|H
|Langston (Exh.)
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|11/4/25
|H
|Houston Christian
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|11/6/25
|H
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|11/9/25
|A
|Georgia Southern
|Statesboro, Ga. (Hanner Fieldhouse)
|11/12/25
|H
|Charlotte
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|11/17/25
|A
|Tulane
|New Orleans, La. (Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse)
|11/20/25
|H
|Alcorn State
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|11/28/25
|N
|Marist^
|St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. (Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center)
|11/29/25
|N
|Miami (OH) or Washington State^
|St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. (Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center)
|12/4/25
|A
|Duke#
|Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium)
|12/7/25
|A
|New Orleans
|New Orleans, La. (Lakefront Arena)
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|12/16/25
|H
|Morgan State
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|12/21/25
|H
|Texas-Arlington
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|12/28/25
|H
|Alabama State
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|1/1/26
|H
|Kentucky*
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|1/4/26
|A
|Vanderbilt*
|Nashville, Tenn. (Memorial Gymnasium)
|1/8/26
|A
|Georgia*
|Athens, Ga. (Stegeman Coliseum)
|1/11/26
|H
|Texas*
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|1/18/26
|A
|Oklahoma*
|Norman, Okla. (Lloyd Noble Center)
|1/22/26
|A
|Texas A&M*
|Bryan-College Station, Texas (Reed Arena)
|1/26/26
|H
|Florida*
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|1/29/26
|H
|Arkansas*
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|2/1/26
|H
|Alabama*
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|2/5/26
|A
|Texas*
|Austin, Texas (Moody Center)
|2/8/26
|A
|Auburn*
|Auburn, Ala. (Neville Arena)
|2/14/26
|H
|South Carolina*
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|2/19/26
|A
|Ole Miss*
|Oxford, Miss. (Sandy and John Black Pavilion)
|2/22/26
|H
|Missouri*
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|2/26/26
|H
|Tennessee*
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|3/1/26
|A
|Mississippi State*
|Starkville, Miss. (Humphrey Coliseum)
|3/4-8/26
|N
|SEC Tournament
|Greenville, S.C. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)
|3/18 – 4/5/26
|N
|NCAA Tournament
|Campus Sites TBD
