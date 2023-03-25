LSU women's basketball receives unique gift from wife of late Kobe Bryant

The LSU women's basketball team received a special gift from Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in January 2020.

The team got Kobe 6 Grinches thanks to Vanessa Bryant ?? pic.twitter.com/U9Rqvzus5w — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 25, 2023

A video posted to the team's Twitter account showed the women receiving Kobe 6 Grinches, a special shoe designed by Kobe that launched in 2010.