LSU women's basketball ranked in preseason Top 5 as Kim Mulkey enters 5th year with Tigers
BATON ROUGE — Women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey has her LSU Tigers ranked No. 5 in the country as she enters her fifth year in Baton Rouge.
The full Top 5 falls as follows:
1. UConn
2. South Carolina
3. UCLA
4. Texas
5. LSU
Coming off a third consecutive Elite 8 appearance, the Tigers return two starters from last year's squad — Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams — both of whom were named to the Preseason All-SEC teams. The team also added notable transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley and brought in a top-ranked recruiting class.
LSU will play two free-to-attend exhibition games on Oct. 23 and 30 before opening the regular season at home against Houston Christian.
