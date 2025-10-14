86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU women's basketball ranked in preseason Top 5 as Kim Mulkey enters 5th year with Tigers

4 hours 32 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, October 14 2025 Oct 14, 2025 October 14, 2025 12:02 PM October 14, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — Women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey has her LSU Tigers ranked No. 5 in the country as she enters her fifth year in Baton Rouge.

The full Top 5 falls as follows:
1. UConn
2. South Carolina
3. UCLA
4. Texas
5. LSU

See the full Top 25 here.

Coming off a third consecutive Elite 8 appearance, the Tigers return two starters from last year's squad — Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams — both of whom were named to the Preseason All-SEC teams. The team also added notable transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley and brought in a top-ranked recruiting class.

Trending News

LSU will play two free-to-attend exhibition games on Oct. 23 and 30 before opening the regular season at home against Houston Christian. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days