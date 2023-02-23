Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball projected as 2 seed in NCAA tournament
INDIANAPOLIS - If the season ended today, South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford and Utah would be the No. 1 seeds according to the latest NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee top-16 early reveal announced on Thursday evening.
LSU, Maryland, UConn and Virginia Tech were identified as the No. 2 seeds. The nine through 16 seeds feature Iowa, Notre Dame, Duke and Ohio State on the three line, while Texas, Villanova, Arizona and Michigan were tabbed as No. 4 seeds.
The First Four opening-round games of the 2023 championship will take place March 15-16 and will again be conducted on the campuses of four of the teams seeded in the top 16. First- and second-round games will take place March 17-20 on the campuses of the top-16 seeds. Regional play in Greenville and Seattle will take place March 24-27, with each site hosting two regional semifinal games March 24 and two March 25. In addition, each site will host a regional championship game March 26 and one March 27. The 2023 Women’s Final Four will be played March 31 and April 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee – February 23 – Top 16 Ranking*
- South Carolina
- Indiana
- Stanford
- Utah
- LSU
- Maryland
- UConn
- Virginia Tech
- Iowa
- Notre Dame
- Duke
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Villanova
- Arizona
- Michigan
Regional Assignments:
Greenville Regional 1
- South Carolina
- Virginia Tech
- Iowa
- Michigan
Greenville Regional 2
- Indiana
- UConn
- Notre Dame
- Arizona
Seattle Regional 3
- Stanford
- Maryland
- Duke
- Villanova
Seattle Regional 4
- Utah
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Texas
*Rankings and regional assignments based on games played through Wednesday, February 22.
