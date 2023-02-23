74°
LSU women's basketball projected as 2 seed in NCAA tournament

Thursday, February 23 2023
Source: NCAA
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: LSU Sports

INDIANAPOLIS - If the season ended today, South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford and Utah would be the No. 1 seeds according to the latest NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee top-16 early reveal announced on Thursday evening.

LSU, Maryland, UConn and Virginia Tech were identified as the No. 2 seeds. The nine through 16 seeds feature Iowa, Notre Dame, Duke and Ohio State on the three line, while Texas, Villanova, Arizona and Michigan were tabbed as No. 4 seeds.

The First Four opening-round games of the 2023 championship will take place March 15-16 and will again be conducted on the campuses of four of the teams seeded in the top 16. First- and second-round games will take place March 17-20 on the campuses of the top-16 seeds. Regional play in Greenville and Seattle will take place March 24-27, with each site hosting two regional semifinal games March 24 and two March 25. In addition, each site will host a regional championship game March 26 and one March 27. The 2023 Women’s Final Four will be played March 31 and April 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

 

NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee – February 23 – Top 16 Ranking*

  1. South Carolina
  2. Indiana
  3. Stanford
  4. Utah
  5. LSU
  6. Maryland
  7. UConn
  8. Virginia Tech
  9. Iowa
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Duke
  12. Ohio State
  13. Texas
  14. Villanova
  15. Arizona
  16. Michigan

 

Regional Assignments:

Trending News

 

Greenville Regional 1

  1. South Carolina
  2. Virginia Tech
  3. Iowa
  4. Michigan

 

Greenville Regional 2

  1. Indiana
  2. UConn
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Arizona

 

Seattle Regional 3

  1. Stanford
  2. Maryland
  3. Duke
  4. Villanova

 

Seattle Regional 4

  1. Utah
  2. LSU
  3. Ohio State
  4. Texas

 

*Rankings and regional assignments based on games played through Wednesday, February 22.

