LSU women's basketball finalizes tip times and television schedule

2 hours 23 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, October 10 2024
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team finalized their television schedule and 16 of their games will be nationally televised contests.

Highlighting the TV schedule are LSU’s SEC/ACC match-up against Stanford on ESPN and their road game at South Carolina will be on ESPN.

Every LSU home and SEC game will be available on ESPN+ and SECN+.

A pair of LSU home games in Baton Rouge will be on national cable television with the game against Oklahoma on ESPN2 and their contest against Tennessee will be on ESPN.

When LSU faces Texas in Austin on WBRZ-TV while road games at Kentucky and Alabama will either be on ESPN or SEC Network.

LSU Women’s Basketball TV Schedule

12/5    Stanford                                  Baton Rouge, La.         8 p.m.              ESPN2

12/17  Seton Hall                                Uncasville, Conn.           5 p.m.              FS1

1/2       at Arkansas                             Fayetteville, Ark.            8 p.m.              SECN

1/5       Auburn                                    Baton Rouge, La.         3 p.m.              SECN

1/13    Vanderbilt                               Baton Rouge, La.         6 p.m.              SECN

1/19    at Florida                                 Gainesville, Fla.           Noon               SECN

1/23    at South Carolina                    Columbia, S.C.             7 p.m.              ESPN

1/26    Texas A&M                              Baton Rouge, La.         3 p.m.              SECN

1/30    Oklahoma                               Baton Rouge, La.         6 p.m.              ESPN2

2/2       Mississippi St.                         Baton Rouge, La.         1 p.m.              SECN

2/9       Tennessee                               Baton Rouge, La.         3 p.m.              ESPN

2/16    at Texas                                   Austin, Texas               2 p.m.              ABC

2/20    Georgia                                   Baton Rouge, La.         8 p.m.              SECN

2/23    at Kentucky                             Lexington, Kent.          3 p.m.              ESPN

2/27    at Alabama                              Tuscaloosa, Ala.          8 p.m.              ESPN/SECN

3/2       Ole Miss                                  Baton Rouge, La.         3 p.m.              SECN

 

