LSU women's basketball finalizes tip times and television schedule

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team finalized their television schedule and 16 of their games will be nationally televised contests.

Highlighting the TV schedule are LSU’s SEC/ACC match-up against Stanford on ESPN and their road game at South Carolina will be on ESPN.

Every LSU home and SEC game will be available on ESPN+ and SECN+.

A pair of LSU home games in Baton Rouge will be on national cable television with the game against Oklahoma on ESPN2 and their contest against Tennessee will be on ESPN.

When LSU faces Texas in Austin on WBRZ-TV while road games at Kentucky and Alabama will either be on ESPN or SEC Network.

LSU Women’s Basketball TV Schedule

12/5 Stanford Baton Rouge, La. 8 p.m. ESPN2

12/17 Seton Hall Uncasville, Conn. 5 p.m. FS1

1/2 at Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark. 8 p.m. SECN

1/5 Auburn Baton Rouge, La. 3 p.m. SECN

1/13 Vanderbilt Baton Rouge, La. 6 p.m. SECN

1/19 at Florida Gainesville, Fla. Noon SECN

1/23 at South Carolina Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m. ESPN

1/26 Texas A&M Baton Rouge, La. 3 p.m. SECN

1/30 Oklahoma Baton Rouge, La. 6 p.m. ESPN2

2/2 Mississippi St. Baton Rouge, La. 1 p.m. SECN

2/9 Tennessee Baton Rouge, La. 3 p.m. ESPN

2/16 at Texas Austin, Texas 2 p.m. ABC

2/20 Georgia Baton Rouge, La. 8 p.m. SECN

2/23 at Kentucky Lexington, Kent. 3 p.m. ESPN

2/27 at Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. 8 p.m. ESPN/SECN

3/2 Ole Miss Baton Rouge, La. 3 p.m. SECN