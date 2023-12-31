LSU women's basketball ends non-conference play with comfortable win over Jacksonville

LSU enters SEC play at 13-1

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team will enter SEC play on a 13-game win streak.

The Tigers finished the non-conference schedule with a home win over Jacksonville Saturday evening, 110-68.

Hailey Van Lith returned to the Tiger lineup after missing the past four games with planter fasciitis issues. Van Lith had 11 points and five assists.

Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow both had double-doubles. Reese went for 17 points and 20 rebounds while Morrow put up 20 points to go along with 10 rebounds.

No. 7 LSU (13-1) will host Missouri Thursday night in their first SEC game of the season.