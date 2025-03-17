LSU women's basketball earns No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament; tickets on sale for LSU hosted games

BATON ROUGE - For the fourth straight season, the LSU women's basketball team is a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

LSU will host No. 14 San Diego State in the first-round in the PMAC on Saturday at 9:15 pm.

The LSU Women's Basketball team now knows it's path and for the fourth year in a row it starts in the Maravich Center where LSU held a NCAA Selection Sunday watch-party.



Tigers will play Saturday/Monday and head to Spokane if they make it to the Sweet 16 again pic.twitter.com/A7yYBffEpk — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) March 17, 2025

The winner will face the winner of No. 6 Florida State and No. 11 George Mason.

LSU will host the first and second rounds of the tournament as well. Tickets are available here.

The Tigers are in the Spokane 1 Regional along with three other top-four seeds No. 1 UCLA, No. 2 NC State and No. 4. Baylor. LSU defeated NC State earlier this season in the Bahamas. The Tigers won last year’s Sweet 16 matchup against UCLA

The Tigers won the NCAA Championship as a No. 3 seed in 2023.