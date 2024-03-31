LSU women's basketball defeats UCLA 78-69 to advance to Elite Eight

ALBANY, NY - The LSU women’s basketball team earned its second straight Elite Eight appearance after defeating the second-seeded UCLA Bruins 78-69.

Flau'jae Johnson led the Tigers in scoring with 24 points and 12 rebounds, including a layup with 44 seconds left to give the Tigers a two-score lead, allowing LSU to hold onto the lead at the end of the game.

The third-seeded Tigers were hoping for a second upset in Albany in their game against the second-seeded Bruins after Oregon St. knocked off Notre Dame on Friday at the MVP Arena.

The game on Saturday marks the 16th time LSU plays in the Sweet 16 as the Tigers look to advance to their 10th Elite Eight in program history.

LSU will take on the winner of No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado.