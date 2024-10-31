LSU Women's Basketball cruises in final exhibition game

BATON ROUGE - The No. 7 LSU women's basketball team cruised past LSU-Alexandria, 117-37 in the Tigers final exhibition game before the start of the 2024-2025 season.

LSU's Flau'jae Johnson led all scorers with 29 points. Arizona transfer Kailyn Gilbert was right behind her with 26 points.

In Sa'Myah Smith's first action since tearing her ACL last season, the forward had 12 points and 10 rebounds in 21 minutes of game action.

Mikayla Williams and Shayeann Day-Wilson did not play due to precautionary reasons. Coach Kim Mulkey expects both players to be ready for the season opener on Monday, November 4 against Eastern Kentucky.

Mjracle Sheppard also did not play. Coach Mulkey said Shepard is dealing with a stress reaction, and is sidelined for a couple of weeks. Guard Last-Tear Poa was not on the bench for Wednesday's matchup, and Mulkey said she does not expect Poa to be with the team for Monday's season opener.