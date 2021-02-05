LSU women's basketball collapses in fourth quarter against Texas A&M

The LSU women's basketball team faltered down the stretch in their upset bid against 7th ranked Texas A&M losing 54-41 as the Lady Tigers nearly failed to score a bucket in the fourth quarter.

A&M started their rally in the third quarter and outscored the Tigers 33-14 in the second half as LSU only had four points in the final frame of play.

LSU scored their only field goal of the final frame with :29 seconds left in the game and by that time A&M had built up a 16 point lead.

The Lady Tigers had three players with double-digit scoring nights led by Khayla Pointer who had 12 points. Faustine Aifuwa pitched in with eleven points and Awa Trasi had ten however starting guard Tiara Young was held scoreless on the night in her 22 minutes of play.