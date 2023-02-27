Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball climbs in final AP poll
The LSU women's basketball team moved up one spot to number four in the final Associated Press poll of the regular season.
LSU wrapped up the regular season with a school record tying 27-1 record and a 15-1 mark in SEC play. The lone loss came at number one South Carolina.
LSU moved up one spot as Stanford fell three spots back to sixth following their loss to Utah.
South Carolina (29-0) remains atop the poll at number one with Indiana (26-2) and Utah (25-3) ahead of the Tigers.
LSU will wait to learn who it will play in the SEC Tournament on Friday. The Tigers get the winner of Auburn or Georgia at 5pm from South Carolina.
Tiger forward Angel Reese was also named a semi-finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Monday morning.
Reese has been an offensive and defensive force in her first year at LSU. She averaged 23.7 points and 16.0 rebounds per game (9.5 defensive rebounds.
