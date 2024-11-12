LSU women's basketball blows past Charleston Southern 117-44 in annual Field Trip game

Courtesy: LSU women's basketball X

BATON ROUGE — The No. 7 LSU Tigers defeated the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 117-44 on Tuesday in the team's annual field trip game. An estimated 10,000 school students from around the capital area were in attendance for the Tigers' dominating performance.

Mikaylah Williams scored 25 points and Aneesah Morrow had 21 points and 20 rebounds in the victory. Flau'jae Johnson also surpassed 1,000 career points during the matchup. She contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds against the Buccaneers.

The Tigers pulled away early in this one after they held Charleston Southern to just nine points in the first quarter. It included more than a six minute stretch where LSU's defense forced the Buccaneers to miss 15 of 16 shots.

LSU moves to 3-0 on the season and will host the Murray State Racers in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:00 p.m.