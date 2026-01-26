26°
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team put together a convincing second half of play against Florida to beat the Gators 89-60 on Monday night in the Maravich Center.
LSU surged in the second half both offensively and defensively to take control of a game that was pretty even in the first two quarters of play.
The Tigers got big efforts from a pair of guards as Jada Richard and Milaysia Fulwiley led the way for LSU with 20 and 15 points respectively.
LSU will be back in action again on Thursday when they host Arkansas at home in the Maravich Center.
