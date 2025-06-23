93°
LSU wins Jello shot contest in Omaha with 52,390 shots; Tigers become first-ever repeat champions

OMAHA, Neb. — LSU baseball won its 8th national title over the weekend in Omaha with a 2-0 series against Coastal Carolina, and Tiger fans also won big at an Omaha bar.

For the second year in a row, LSU fans won the Rocco's Jello Shot Contest, buying a total of 52,390 shots during more than a week in Omaha. LSU fans are the first-ever repeat champions of the event.

The College World Series runner-up Coastal Carolina took second place in the Rocco's contest with 9,117 shots. LSU's SEC rival to the north, Arkansas, ranked third with just over 9,000 shots.

Proceeds from each Jello shot bought at Rocco's during the College World Series were given to local food banks.

Gov. Jeff Landry was at Rocco's on Saturday and contributed 1,000 shots toward LSU's massive win.

