91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gov. Jeff Landry goes to Omaha to support LSU baseball, contribute to Rocco's Jello Shot challenge

2 hours 5 minutes 28 seconds ago Saturday, June 21 2025 Jun 21, 2025 June 21, 2025 5:21 PM June 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

OMAHA, Neb. - Governor Jeff Landry went to Omaha to support LSU in their national championship bid and support the fans in their Jello Shot Challenge bid.

In LSU's second College World Series appearance in three years, they reached 40,000 Jello Shots purchased as of 5:07 p.m.

Trending News

A video posted by the governor showed him in a baseball jersey and buying 1,000 shots before leading a "LSU" chant.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days