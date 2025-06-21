91°
Latest Weather Blog
Gov. Jeff Landry goes to Omaha to support LSU baseball, contribute to Rocco's Jello Shot challenge
OMAHA, Neb. - Governor Jeff Landry went to Omaha to support LSU in their national championship bid and support the fans in their Jello Shot Challenge bid.
In LSU's second College World Series appearance in three years, they reached 40,000 Jello Shots purchased as of 5:07 p.m.
We are ready! Geaux Tigers!— Jeff Landry (@JeffLandry) June 21, 2025
@LSUbaseball pic.twitter.com/AT7or3caXt
Trending News
A video posted by the governor showed him in a baseball jersey and buying 1,000 shots before leading a "LSU" chant.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trump administration removing 988 hotline service tailored to LGBTQ+ youth in July
-
Ponchatoula man arrested for allegedly setting fire to home with three people...
-
One Tank Trips: The State Capitol
-
Alleged member of the Vultures gang arrested after evading capture in early...
-
BRPD investigating Calumet Street shooting that left one dead
Sports Video
-
Saints make roster moves ahead of training camp in July
-
LSU baseball holds final practice before competing in the College World Series...
-
LSU baseball holds a pep rally for fans ahead of their National...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU basketball legend Shaq drafted first overall in the 1992...
-
Porter to be inducted into Saints Hall of Fame