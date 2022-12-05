LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte announces he's returning for senior season

Via his Twitter, LSU junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte announced Monday his plans to return for a senior season.

In a lengthy post, Boutte said "It is important to follow your dreams and live with the results. While some stories will end here, mine will not... Let's lock in and focus on the main goal of any LSU Tiger: WINNING A NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP"

Boutte undoubtedly had one of his better games against Georgia in the SEC Championship, catching six passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. The New Iberia native was slated to be a first-round draft pick during the season but hadn't quite found a rhythm in Mike Denbrock's offense, registering career lows in touchdowns, receptions per game and yards per game.