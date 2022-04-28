LSU: What to know ahead of Garth Brooks concert

The Garth Brooks Tour and LSU Athletics are encouraging guests attending the April 30th concert in Tiger Stadium to plan ahead, arrive early, and expect delays.

With a sell-out crowd for Saturday’s historic concert and multiple on-campus events scheduled throughout the day – including home contests for baseball, softball, and track and field – LSU Athletics officials anticipate heavy traffic on and around campus all day.

The best way to navigate campus throughout Saturday will be to utilize the Waze app, which will provide real-time updates for the best routes to parking lots.

Here are some other important notes to consider before attending Saturday’s show:

LATEST INFORMATION

All the latest information for the Garth Brooks concert can be found at LSUSports.net/GarthBrooks.

FREE DAY-OF PARKING

Free lots open at 7 am across campus. Use the below link for free lot locations.

If weather conditions are favorable, the Old Front Nine will also be open at 7 am for free day-of-event parking.

Golf course parking will open at 3 pm.

https://storage.googleapis.com/lsusports-com/2022/04/36351130-22fb-garthbooksparkingmap.pdf

PAID DAY-OF PARKING

Limited day-of-concert paid parking will be available due to baseball and softball events. Please note the following lots with opening times:

Lots 408 and 409 – open at 5 p.m. – cost $30

Lot 104 – open at 4 p.m. – cost $40

All lots are cashless. Credit card only.

TIMELINE

Friday

6 pm – RV Parking Opens

Saturday

7 am – Lots Open, Staff/ADA Shuttles Running

1 pm – Will Call Opens – Main LSU Ticket Office

4 pm – Day of Parking Sales for Lot 104

2 pm – 5 pm – TigerOne, VisitBR – PMAC South Pad

5 pm – Gates Open

NOTE: Metal detectors will be utilized at gate entrances

NOTE: Gates are scheduled to open at 5 p.m. but might be delayed (or opened early) pending in-stadium soundcheck

7 pm – Show Starts

NOTE: Saturday’s show will include a surprise opening performance.

10:30 pm – Alcohol Sales End

NOTE: This is 30 minutes later than originally scheduled.

TICKETS

Everyone, regardless of age, must have a ticket.

Download your tickets to your wallet before arriving at the stadium.

If fans have difficulty or issues with ticket scanning, please visit the ticket office on North Stadium Drive or near Gate 20 for assistance.

Customers assume all risks for tickets purchased through a source other than Ticketmaster.

NO REENTRY

Fans cannot leave the stadium and be readmitted.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Guests need to be aware the Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the concert and should plan accordingly. The only bags, packages, or containers permitted to be carried by fans as they approach the stadium are the following:

Bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC, and does not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bag or purse, camera, and binocular cases, not exceeding 4.5” x 6.5”, with or without a handle or strap.

A full description and list of prohibited items can be found here

Medical Bag Check – Gates 10, 14, 20, 21 & SW Roll Gate



CONCESSIONS & RESTROOMS

Fans will not be allowed to bring outside food or drink, including water, into the stadium.

Additional portable restrooms will be added inside Tiger Stadium to alleviate waiting times, but guests should expect delays.

For the concert, all food and beverage will be available for purchase with a debit or credit card only. Tiger Stadium will be a cashless venue for the concert.

FLOOR SEATING

Wristbanding stations for floor tickets will be located at the South, Southeast, and Southwest lower concourses. You must have a floor wristband to access the floor seating areas.

Guests are expected to be in their chairs for the concert and will not be allowed in aisles while the artist is on stage.

NO SMOKING

LSU is a smoke-free campus. Smoking is prohibited in and outside of Tiger Stadium.

MERCHANDISE

Merchandise and apparel kiosks are located throughout Tiger Stadium and outside the stadium at designated gates.

The current locations are:

West Lower Concourse SW Lower Concourse near Section 410 South Lower Concourse near Section 405 NE Lower near Gate 10 SE Lower near Gate 11 West Club South Club Upper East near Section 632 Upper West near Section 617 South end of Stadium floor Outside Gate 1 Outside Gate 6 Outside Gate 20 PMAC South Pad

NEED ASSISTANCE?

Medical, Custodial, Fan Behavior, Maintenance

Text LSU to 69050 with your location and issue.

RESTROOMS

We will have portable restrooms available throughout campus as well as building restrooms. All restroom locations can be found using the “find a restroom” tab on LSUsports.net/GarthBrooks

Map link for reference:

https://storage.googleapis.com/lsusports-com/2022/02/526be3c0-22fb-garthbrooks-restroommap.jpg

Additional portable restrooms will be available inside the stadium to help with lines, but expect waits to be long.

ROAD CLOSURES

North Stadium, South Stadium and West Stadium roads will be shutdown to general traffic from 7 am until the conclusion of the event.

Campus will be restricted to permits only starting at 7 am.

Post-Concert - Nicholson Dr from Skip Bertman to the entrance to Lot 104

Post-Concert - Skip Bertman from Nicholson to the Railroad Tracks

Post-Concert - Nicholson Southbound only from West Chimes to Skip Bertman

ACCESSIBLE PARKING

Pre-paid ADA Parking will be in lot 401. We will also have free ADA parking in the back of lot 406. A shuttle will be available to take ADA patrons from lot 406 to lot 101 by the stadium. The shuttle will pick up post-concert in front of Nicholson Gateway.

CONTRAFLOW

Due to a large number of expected vehicles, we will be proceeding with contraflow post-concert. Be advised that the zone in which you park indicates which direction you will be headed during your exit. The arrows on our parking map will assist with this. We have indicated directions below according to zone: