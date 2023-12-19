43°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU WBB coach Kim Mulkey ejected from game after heated disagreement with ref
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey was ejected from the Sunday game against Northwestern State after she appeared to vehemently disagree with a call.
The referee called an offensive foul on Aneesah Morrow and Mulkey was immediately heated. Video from ESPN showed Angel Reese holding the coach back. With a little less than five minutes remaining in the games, officials voted to eject Mulkey for the remainder of the matchup.
Trending News
Despite the heated disagreement and the lack of their head coach, the Tigers were able to secure an 81-36 victory.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Spirit of Christmas with Sylvia Weatherspoon: A Blue Dog Christmas
-
'Stand with Sito:' Community group meets to try and save superintendent's job
-
City working through ever-growing list of drainage repairs, homeowner waiting months for...
-
Ponchatoula artist restoring historical markers in Livingston Parish
-
Pope OKs blessing same-sex couples; Baton Rouge bishop weighs in on reach...