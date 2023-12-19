43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU WBB coach Kim Mulkey ejected from game after heated disagreement with ref

17 hours 9 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, December 18 2023 Dec 18, 2023 December 18, 2023 9:11 AM December 18, 2023 in Sports
Source: ESPN
By: Sarah Lawrence

LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey was ejected from the Sunday game against Northwestern State after she appeared to vehemently disagree with a call. 

The referee called an offensive foul on Aneesah Morrow and Mulkey was immediately heated. Video from ESPN showed Angel Reese holding the coach back. With a little less than five minutes remaining in the games, officials voted to eject Mulkey for the remainder of the matchup. 

Trending News

Despite the heated disagreement and the lack of their head coach, the Tigers were able to secure an 81-36 victory. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days