76°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU volleyball ends opening weekend with loss to No. 20 Baylor
BATON ROUGE - The LSU volleyball team joined the LSU football team in getting its season started this weekend.
The Tiger volleyball squad split matches on Friday and Saturday, before falling to No. 20 Baylor on Sunday afternoon in four sets.
No. 20 Baylor 3, LSU 1 (20-25, 25-23, 20-25, 23-25)
The Bears took the first set before LSU answered to win the second set. Baylor then won the next two to claim the match.
LSU outside hitter Jurnee Robinson had 22 kills and 12 digs.
LSU, now 1-2, will return to the court on Thursday in Houston against Omaha.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Aug. 31 - September begins tomorrow, and with it the season of...
-
Remembering Hurricane Katrina: The history of contraflow
-
Former BRPD chief talks police misconduct in anticipation of Steele sentencing
-
Graphic arrest video of K-9, deputy shared on social media, LPSO investigating
-
Tangipahoa law enforcement leaders reflect 20 years after Katrina