LSU Vet Med acquires new technology to provide advanced cancer treatment

BATON ROUGE - The LSU vet school has acquired new technology to improve its cancer treatment by making it more comfortable for its patients.

The new linear accelerator provides stereotactic radiotherapy and intensity modulated radiation therapy - which is a lot of words that mean pets with cancer will have to be under anesthesia for a shorter amount of time for their treatments.

The accelerator aims a high dose of radiation at a tumor while minimizing the effect it has on surrounding healthy tissue, says Jayme Looper, professor of radiation oncology.

With this new acquisition, LSU Vet Med is the only facility in the state with access to this technology and one of only a few in the country.