LSU: Two people taken to hospital after vehicle submerged in lake along sorority row were not students
BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to the hospital after officials responded to a submerged vehicle off of the LSU campus at West Lakeshore Drive and South Campus Drive.
LSU Police responded to the crash near the Pi Beta Phi Sorority around 8:35 p.m. LSU Police added that the car crashed after it lost control.
According to a university spokesperson, the two occupants were not students and were freed from the vehicle by Baton Rouge Fire crews. The two people were brought to the hospital and were both conscious with no visible injuries when BRFD, EMS and Baton Rouge Police responded.
