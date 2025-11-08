LSU trails Alabama 17-3 at halftime

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The LSU Tigers trail Alabama 17-3 at halftime.

LSU's defense brought the pressure in the first quarter. They got a stop on fourth and short to get a turnover on downs. The Tiger offense pushed the ball down field, but kicker Damian Ramos missed a 30-yard field goal attempt.

On LSU's second offensive drive of the game, Bauer Sharp fumbled the ball at the 24-yard line. Alabama's Nikhai Hill-Green forced the fumble and recovered it to give the Crimson Tide the ball. LSU's defense did enough to keep Alabama out of the endzone. They held them to a 45-yard field goal.

Alabama led 3-0 after the first quarter of play.

LSU would move deep into Alabama territory early in the second quarter when freshman running back Harlem Berry broke loose for a big 37-yard gain. That led to Ramos making a 37-yard field goal.

LSU tied the game 3-3 with 12:47 left in the second quarter.

The Tide responded on the ensuing drive. Running back Daniel Hill capped off a seven play, 75-yard drive with a 4-yard rushing touchdown. Alabama led 10-3 with 9:25 left in the second quarter.

Alabama attempted to extend their lead later in the second. After getting in the red zone, the Crimson Tide miss on a 26-yard field goal attempt with 2:28 until halftime.

However, Alabama got the ball back and scored a touchdown on a three-play, 66-yard drive right before the half.