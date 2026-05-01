LSU to raise tuition for specific programs in fall 2026

BATON ROUGE — LSU will increase tuition for certain programs in the fall of 2026, according to a report by The Advocate.

The university increases tuition based on a tiered differential tuition system, charging more for majors that cost more to run.

Tier 1 programs will see a rise from $6,155 for students taking 15 credit hours this spring to $6,364 this fall, with Tier 2 programs rising from $6,275 to $6,484.

Tier 1 includes 20 programs, including English, history and education, while Tier 2's 93 programs include programs like chemistry and engineering.

LSU is allowed to raise tuition for programs without legislative approval due to a law passed in 2024 giving universities the authority to change tuition as long as prices don't surpass 10% within two years.