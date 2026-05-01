Latest Weather Blog
LSU to raise tuition for specific programs in fall 2026
BATON ROUGE — LSU will increase tuition for certain programs in the fall of 2026, according to a report by The Advocate.
The university increases tuition based on a tiered differential tuition system, charging more for majors that cost more to run.
Tier 1 programs will see a rise from $6,155 for students taking 15 credit hours this spring to $6,364 this fall, with Tier 2 programs rising from $6,275 to $6,484.
Tier 1 includes 20 programs, including English, history and education, while Tier 2's 93 programs include programs like chemistry and engineering.
Trending News
LSU is allowed to raise tuition for programs without legislative approval due to a law passed in 2024 giving universities the authority to change tuition as long as prices don't surpass 10% within two years.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Attorney General Liz Murrill responds to lawsuits over suspended election
-
WATCH: Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for multiple people who broke into cars...
-
Vigil appears overnight honoring Denham Springs school crossing guard killed in drunk...
-
1 person critically injured following crash along Nicholson Drive near LSU's campus
-
2une In Previews: TUFF Project's 12th annual Asthma Awareness Walk is this...
Sports Video
-
Dunham School to build new football practice field named after former LSU...
-
Brusly softball looks to make it past the semifinals in LHSAA Tournament
-
LSU softball shuts out Auburn to take game one of series
-
Zachary boys' basketball win back-to-back state title; celebration cancelled due to weather
-
Zachary girls' basketball team wins back-to-back titles