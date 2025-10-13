84°
LSU to play Texas A&M at primetime on WBRZ

Monday, October 13 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU will face Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium in a primetime matchup on WBRZ, LSU Athletics said Monday. 

The Tigers will face the Aggies at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 on Channel 2. 

LSU, ranked No. 10, is facing the Vanderbilt Commodores on the road this weekend before facing the Aggies. That game, kicking off at 11 a.m., is also on WBRZ.

