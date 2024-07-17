LSU to meet SEC newcomer Oklahoma in November, Georgia looks to get back to the top

DALLAS - LSU has played Oklahoma three times on the football field, winning the two most recent matchups. Now, the Tigers and Sooners will face off at least once a year with OU's entrance into the Southeastern Conference.

The Tigers beat the Sooners in the National Championship game of the 2003 season and crushed Oklahoma in a College Football Playoff Semifinal game in 2019, en route to another national title.

This fall, the Sooners come to Baton Rouge on November 30 in Oklahoma’s first season in the SEC. OU's head coach Brett Venables said he's excited to play in Tiger Stadium.

“Any coach that’s coached in the Southeastern Conference, they talk about playing in Baton Rouge and at any time, let alone a night game, and the challenge of that, the difficulties of that, are very real and as a program. We want to go to those venues, we want to be on the biggest stage in the biggest games,” Venables said.

“We don't shy away from that as a program, something that we know is going to be tough and challenging, but glad that that's on the schedule. I know it's going to bring out the best in our guys, and I'm sure it will for [LSU] as well, and it'd be a great game for college football.”

The Georgia Bulldogs also took to the podium Tuesday. After seeing their attempt at a three-peat come to an end against Alabama in the SEC Championship last fall, Kirby Smart is onto this season.

"We're dealing with new challenges this year, we don't have a chip on our shoulder in terms of people trying to use that as motivation," said Smart. "I've never used a failure from the previous year as motivation, and I've never used the success of a previous year as motivation. We won't do that this year, that's not who we are. We want to recreate ourselves, to say, in the best light we can. And this team has been fun to coach.”