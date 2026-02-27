82°
LSU to host three additional baseball games this weekend featuring other schools
BATON ROUGE — LSU will host three additional baseball games featuring other schools this weekend at the Alex Box Stadium alongside their scheduled games versus Northeastern and Dartmouth.
Admission to the non-LSU games is free; however, fans must present their tickets for admission to the LSU games. The stadium will be cleared after each game.
Grambling State will play against Northeastern on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Alex Box Stadium. On Saturday, Grambling will face off against Dartmouth at 6:30 p.m., and against Northeastern again on Sunday at 6 p.m.
The Tigers are scheduled to play against Dartmouth on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 1 p.m.
LSU will also play against Northeastern on Saturday at 2 p.m. and on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
