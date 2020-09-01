92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU to hold weekly briefings detailing university's coronavirus response

2 hours 54 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, September 01 2020 Sep 1, 2020 September 01, 2020 2:03 PM September 01, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU says it will hold virtual news conferences each week to provide updates on its efforts to fight the coronavirus on campus.

The first briefing is scheduled for Wednesday at 3 p.m. and will be delivered by interim University President Thomas Galligan. The news briefing will be held via Zoom and open to members of the media. 

The announcement comes a day after LSU announced the school community had reported more than 200 cases among students and staff since mid-August. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days