LSU to hold weekly briefings detailing university's coronavirus response
BATON ROUGE - LSU says it will hold virtual news conferences each week to provide updates on its efforts to fight the coronavirus on campus.
The first briefing is scheduled for Wednesday at 3 p.m. and will be delivered by interim University President Thomas Galligan. The news briefing will be held via Zoom and open to members of the media.
The announcement comes a day after LSU announced the school community had reported more than 200 cases among students and staff since mid-August.
