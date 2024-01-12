55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU to hire Missouri defensive line assistant as defensive assistant

2 hours 27 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, January 12 2024 Jan 12, 2024 January 12, 2024 4:26 PM January 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU added another staffer to help rebuild the defense Friday afternoon, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Kevin Peoples, the defensive line coach for EDGE rushers at Missouri, joins LSU after they added Missouri's defensive coordinator Blake Baker to fill that role and Texas' Bo Davis as a defensive line coach.

Trending News

Peoples' exact role is currently unclear, but he adds to a staff that LSU hopes reshapes their defense.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days