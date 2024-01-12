55°
LSU to hire Missouri defensive line assistant as defensive assistant
BATON ROUGE - LSU added another staffer to help rebuild the defense Friday afternoon, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Kevin Peoples, the defensive line coach for EDGE rushers at Missouri, joins LSU after they added Missouri's defensive coordinator Blake Baker to fill that role and Texas' Bo Davis as a defensive line coach.
Peoples' exact role is currently unclear, but he adds to a staff that LSU hopes reshapes their defense.
