LSU tight end Mason Taylor forgoes final season as Tiger, declares for 2025 NFL Draft
BATON ROUGE — LSU tight end Mason Taylor said Thursday that he has decided to forgo his final season as a Tiger and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Taylor announced his choice in a social media post where he thanked his coaches, family and LSU football fans.
"I will forever bleed purple and gold," Taylor wrote.
Taylor holds a program tight end record for catches, as well as being named the all-time receiving yards record-holder earlier this year.
